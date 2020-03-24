National

Tassie tightens Spirit of Tasmania access

By AAP Newswire

The Spirit of Tasmania. - AAP

Tasmania will "turn back" non-essential travellers arriving in the state on the Bass Strait ferry to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus.

The strict border measure begun from Tuesday, with Premier Peter Gutwein also flagging a tougher lockdown on the island state.

Only "essential" visitors, including emergency workers, or Tasmanians returning home will be allowed to use the TT-Line Spirit of Tasmania service.

"If you are travelling to Tasmania and it's non-essential travel, do not come. Do not get on the TT-Line," Mr Gutwein said.

"What we will do is turn you around and ask you to go back."

Tasmania was the first state or territory in Australia to effectively shut its borders by requiring all visitors to quarantine for 14 days.

Mr Gutwein said a "hard lockdown" of the state is being considered, where only essential services will remain open.

"We're working through those processes," he said.

"I want to say very, very clearly to Tasmanians - if the advice is that we should move to more severe measures, then we will move."

The state has recorded 28 coronavirus cases, six new ones on Monday night, but none through local transmission.

Four of the recent cases were aboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship, one was on the Celebrity Solstice and one had recently returned from overseas.

Three people who contracted the virus have recovered

Tasmania Police is setting up "compliance teams" to make sure businesses told to shut are obeying the nation-wide order, Mr Gutwein said.

State Sport and Recreation Minister Jane Howlett is in self isolation after her chief of staff was in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Ms Howlett had travelled with her staffer to a recent national meeting of sports ministers in Townsville.

She has not been tested for the virus as she does not display any symptoms, Mr Gutwein said.

Tasmania's schools, which are remaining open, have recorded a significant drop in attendance - 64 per cent on Monday compared to 88 at the same time last year.

