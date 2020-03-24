National

NT records 6th coronavirus case, man 75yrs

By AAP Newswire

Australian Army Reserve and Regular personnel during a roll call ahead - AAP

The Northern Territory has recorded its sixth case of coronavirus with a 75-year-old man diagnosed.

The man had recently returned from overseas and had followed recommended health protocols.

All of the NT's six cases involve overseas travellers and there was no community spread of COVID-19 at this time, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The man had been self-isolating and was a low risk to the community but health professionals are still tracing his movements, Health Minister Natasha Fyles added.

