NAB worker sacked over false virus test

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of the NAB sign at the Melbourne head office - AAP

A National Australia Bank employee whose apparently fake coronavirus test result led to an evacuation at the bank's Melbourne head office has reportedly been sacked.

NAB's chief people officer Susan Ferrier emailed staff on Monday to tell them the worker at the Bourke St building had falsified the positive result for a COVID-19 test on March 17.

"We have since determined the testing information provided by the colleague appears to have been falsified," she wrote, according to The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

"The colleague subsequently undertook a test which was negative. Reflecting the severity of this matter, the colleague will not be returning to NAB."

Ms Ferrier apologised for the uncertainty and stress caused by the situation.

