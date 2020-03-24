National

Qld union awaits govt decision on schools

By AAP Newswire

The Queensland Teachers Union will hold fire on strike action until it finds out if the government has heeded its demand to close schools by Wednesday.

The union held a meeting on Monday evening to finalise its position on potential strike action ahead of the government announcing its position.

QTU president Kevin Bates says keeping schools open is untenable in light of Victoria and the ACT shutting down their institutions from Tuesday.

He says the union was on board with schools remaining open during the coronavirus outbreak because all states and territories had been united on the subject.

"I acknowledge our position all the way along was to accept the medical advice on the basis everybody was in the same boat," Mr Bates told the Seven Network on Monday.

"We can't accept that, if other state and territories, other jurisdictions, move to a new position that Queensland can't adopt a similar strategy."

Mr Bates said the average age of teachers was close to 50 and those aged 60 or more were in the vulnerable category should they contract the virus.

He said they prefer not to go on strike and hope for an amicable solution because their members are "up against the wall".

Officially Queensland schools remain open, in line with Sunday's decision by the national cabinet, but parents can choose to keep their kids home.

Schools were being forced to operate without promised hygiene and cleaning products, the union said earlier on Monday.

Before the union made its shutdown call, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she would continue to act on the best medical advice, and that was that schools should stay open.

"If there are any teachers or teacher aides or cleaners in that high-risk category, they should speak to their principal, and they should be having non-contact."

