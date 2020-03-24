National

States close borders as COVID-19 spreads

By AAP Newswire

A woman in the baggage claim area of Brisbane airport - AAP

Some states have closed their borders while others are tussling over school closures amid fears the COVID-19 pandemic could affect Australia for months to come.

Border controls are now in place for Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania, with only freight and essential travel exempted.

Schools remain open in South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia and Queensland.

NSW is also keeping schools open but Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told parents to keep their children home if possible.

Victoria and the ACT have moved to early holidays to give schools time to set up online and distance education arrangements while private schools are making up their minds.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned the closures were likely to last six months and tougher restrictions could be on the way if people still fail to heed health warnings.

"For many, young and old, 2020 will be the toughest year of our lives," he told parliament.

"We have to steel ourselves for the next six months and work together to slow the spread in order to save lives," he said.

Gyms, indoor sports venues, bars, cinemas, nightclubs, casinos, and some places of worship are among the non-essential services being closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus while supermarkets, petrol stations and pharmacies remain open.

Across Australia, 1709 people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus by Monday afternoon, a jump of more than 300 on the previous day.

The number of deaths remains at seven.

