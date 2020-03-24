National

Virus protection measures ramp up in NSW

By AAP Newswire

An almost deserted George Street in the Sydney CBD - AAP



Pubs, cinemas, gyms and churches are now closed while schools remain open in NSW as the numner of confirmed COVID-19 cases exceed 700.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has implored people to understand the seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak after social distancing rules on the weekend were widely ignored, resulting in beach closures.

"This is getting very serious and our actions have to match how serious this is," Ms Berejiklian said on Monday.

The number of confirmed cases in NSW was 704 as of 3pm on Monday, almost double that of the next highest state, Victoria with 355.

NSW schools will stay open but the NSW premier encouraged parents to keep their kids at home if possible despite the prime minister insisting "there is no health reason for schools to be closed or for children not to go to schools".

"The health advice has not changed. however, for practical reasons, in NSW we will be encouraging parents to keep their children at home," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Already last week we had up to 30 per cent of parents who chose to keep students or their children at home and we appreciate and anticipate that number will increase."

Public transport across NSW will continue operating despite a steep decline in passengers.

Transport for NSW secretary Rodd Staples on Monday said there had been a 40 to 45 per cent decline in public transport travel across the state in the past fortnight.

NSW Health data shows almost 57,000 tests for the coronavirus have taken place across the state.

