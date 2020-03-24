National

Virus prompts WA treasurer to stay on

By AAP Newswire

A file photo of Ben Wyatt - AAP

1 of 1

West Australian Treasurer Ben Wyatt has reversed plans to quit politics next year, saying he will strive to help the state withstand the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Wyatt, 45, who is also responsible for the Aboriginal affairs, lands and finance portfolios, last month announced he would not continue beyond next year's state election, citing family reasons and triggering an outpouring of tributes from admirers.

Mr Wyatt, Australia's first indigenous treasurer, who has returned WA to surplus, confirmed to AAP on Monday he planned to re-contest the seat of Victoria Park at the 2021 poll.

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire