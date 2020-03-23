National

Pandemic prompts more Vic court delays

By AAP Newswire

More accused criminals will be forced to wait out the coronavirus pandemic before having their cases heard in Victoria.

All magistrates court hearings except first appearances, some preliminary hearings and those determining whether an accused stands trial are being pushed back to June 15.

Filing hearings, which usually occur when charges are first laid, will still go ahead.

Committal mentions, which are procedural hearings, and committals that determine whether there's enough evidence for a trial are also continuing.

People charged on summons or on bail will no longer need to attend filing hearings as long as they are represented in court by a lawyer.

Contested committals, used to test the strength of evidence in a case, are also being pushed back.

Cases where an accused is in custody will be heard via video link.

It comes after the state's Supreme and County courts suspended new jury trials and civil cases moved to judge-alone trials.

Court of Appeal hearings are being conducted by video link and cases, where agreed, are to be decided on written submissions.

Some children's court cases, where an accused is not on bail or in custody, are being delayed for 12 weeks.

Urgent cases, such as bail applications and those involving children in custody, will be prioritised.

The suspension of more court hearings comes as schools, pubs, clubs, cinemas and gyms across Victoria close, and cafes and restaurants are restricted to takeaway.

More than 350 cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the state and authorities are telling people to stay home.

