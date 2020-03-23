National

Govt sets extra $40b aside for virus fight

By AAP Newswire

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government has asked parliament to back an extra $40 billion for "urgent and unforeseen" spending due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar introduced two bills to parliament on Monday allowing $16 billion and $24 billion respectively to be advanced to the finance minister for spending on such things as medical equipment, further stimulus and the "ordinary business of government".

The government has promised to issue regular media releases showing how the money is being spent.

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers says Labor supports the bills but wants more transparency.

"We recognise this is not business as usual in the economy, so it shouldn't be business as usual in politics either," Dr Chalmers said.

He called on the government to release Treasury's budget forecasts, saying businesses and the broader community wanted to know what was going to happen to the economy as a result of the fallout from coronavirus.

"This is crucial. We can't have people in the dark for such a long period," Dr Chalmers said.

"We don't want to see the vacuum filled by all kinds of other guestimates and have to rely on those.

"We want the professionalism of the Commonwealth Treasury."

The government will issue a media release at the end of each week as Finance Minister Mathias Cormann signs off on payments.

Advances greater than $1 billion would also need Labor's approval.

Senator Cormann said it was about making sure the government had the ability to spend money urgently when needed, especially with uncertainty surrounding when parliament will meet again.

"This ensures we have sufficient appropriations available to meet unforeseen costs," he told AAP.

The government has postponed the budget from May 12 to October 6.

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire