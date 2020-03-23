Question Time in federal parliament

WHAT WE LEARNED

* Fewer MPs were present to ensure proper "social distancing" in the parliamentary chamber to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

* 1609 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Australia, with seven deaths.

* 135,000 tests have been conducted - one of the highest rates in the world.

* 1.7 million Australians could be on the dole in coming months.

* 95,000 people sought to access the MyGov online portal at the one time, crashing the system.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTED TO SPIN

* Australia has entered the coronavirus crisis with a strong health system and budget.

WHAT LABOR WANTED TO TALK ABOUT

* Why isn't the government properly communicating with the public about the closure of schools and definition of essential and non-essential services.

WHAT THEY SAID

* "The first line of attack is social distancing." - Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

* "I must say a special word of thanks to all of our health workers who are the real heroes." - Health Minister Greg Hunt.

* "It is a difficult world out there." - Mr Hunt.

* "Why isn't Australia taking the temperature of all international passengers on arrival at our airports and ship terminals?" - Labor health spokeswoman Catherine King.

* "Today we introduced into this parliament a series of bills which represent the most significant support for the Australian community and economy outside of war time." Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on the $189 billion in support announced over the past 10 days.

* "There will be no shortage of food for families over coming months." - Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

* "When we all agree the economy needs immediate support, why will these payments take so long to start?" Labor leader Anthony Albanese on late-April start of first round of individual support.