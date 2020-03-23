National

NCA bombing case ‘contradictory’: Perre

By AAP Newswire

The scene of the National Crime Authority bombing (file image) - AAP

The man accused of bombing the National Crime Authority office in Adelaide has lashed "contradictory narratives" in the case against him and asked prosecutors to refine their position.

Domenic Perre, who is charged with murder and attempted murder over the 1994 explosion, was due to re-enter his not guilty pleas in the South Australian Supreme Court on Monday.

But defence counsel Gilbert Aitken asked for that process to be delayed while prosecutors addressed inconsistencies in their case.

"The Crown case, as it currently stands... comprehends what I would characterise as a number of contradictory narratives," he said.

"The particulars, as they were delivered.... talk about Mr Perre being involved in the manufacturing of the bomb directly or indirectly.

"That gives rise to questions about... what it is that he is tried on and what is the evidence that is led against him?"

Mr Aitken said there were also issues with the funding of Perre's defence.

At the moment the trial was funded but the preparation was not.

He said when the trial does proceed, his client had decided to be tried without a jury.

Perre was brought to court for Monday's brief hearing, and sat in the dock with his arm in a sling.

Detective Sergeant Geoffrey Bowen was killed and NCA lawyer Peter Wallis injured when a parcel bomb exploded at their Waymouth St office in March 1994.

The case will return to court next month, when an argument over the particulars of the case will be heard.

