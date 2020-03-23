National

Coronavirus trims Claremont murders trial

By AAP Newswire

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo (file image) - AAP

The Claremont serial killings trial will be trimmed amid the threat of coronavirus, following an agreement to have some witnesses' evidence read in as statements.

Monday marked day 60 of the judge-alone WA Supreme Court trial of Bradley Robert Edwards following a two-week adjournment.

Prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo said the rest of the state's case had been cut to about five weeks.

The witness box will be cleaned between witnesses and the number of people allowed into the court room will be capped.

Justice Stephen Hall said there was some hand sanitiser available, but there had been difficulty sourcing multiple bottles.

"My ever-resourceful orderly has been trying to manufacture it but with little success," Justice Hall said.

The court previously heard some witnesses would give evidence from their home via video link.

Ms Barbagallo also said at least one witness had self-isolated but did not specify where they lived.

WA's so-called "trial of the century" has completed the DNA evidence and is now moving on to fibre evidence.

It is alleged fibres from Edwards' Telstra-issued work clothes and car were found on childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, solicitor Ciara Glennon, 27, and a teenager he admits abducting and raping in at Karrakatta Cemetery in 1995.

The 51-year-old former Little Athletics coach has also confessed to attacking an 18-year-old woman as she slept at her Huntingdale home in 1988.

But Edwards denies murdering 18-year-old secretary Sarah Spiers, Ms Rimmer and Ms Glennon in 1996 and 1997.

Ms Spiers' body has never been found.

