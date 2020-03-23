National

SA woman jailed for lunging at ex-husband

By AAP Newswire

A statue of Themis, the Greek God of Justice (file image) - AAP

An Adelaide woman who lunged at her ex-husband with a kitchen knife and repeatedly made false accusations against him has been jailed for seven years.

Carol Ann Hall hid the weapon in a diary and approached the victim while he was sitting in his car parked in the driveway of her home in 2017.

Sentencing her in the District Court on Monday, Judge Paul Muscat said Hall was "suddenly and unexpectedly" sent into a fit of rage.

She pulled out the knife and lunged it at the man between three and five times through the open window of the car.

"(The victim) said in his evidence the knife was aimed towards his chest and that he had no option but to try and take hold of the knife to prevent you stabbing him," Judge Muscat said.

"Your conduct in attacking your former husband was extremely dangerous and to an extent was pre-meditated."

Hall's ex-husband managed to knock the knife away but was left with deep cuts to his hands.

She was psychiatrically assessed twice during the sentencing process, with both experts raising concerns over her "false and delusional" beliefs that her ex-husband had physically assaulted their daughter.

"You remained angry towards your former husband and blamed him for matters he was clearly not responsible for," Judge Muscat said.

The psychiatrists also agreed that Hall continues to have strong delusions, has refused treatment and, if she was released, her victim would be at risk of further harm.

The 45-year-old was last year found guilty at trial of aggravated attempting to cause serious harm with intent.

Judge Muscat jailed her for seven years with a non-parole period of four years, six months.

He said the sentence needed to protect the safety of the victim, and the court could have no confidence that Hall would embrace rehabilitation.

"You have shown no remorse for your actions and you appear to display little insight into your behaviour," he said.

"You will pose a significant risk of attacking your former husband again."

Hall will be eligible for release on parole in mid-2022.

