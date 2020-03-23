What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

QUEENSLAND'S VIRUS SHUTDOWN EXPLAINED

FROM MIDDAY MONDAY, MARCH 23, CLOSURES INCLUDE:

* Pubs, clubs, nightclubs and licensed venues including casinos in Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns and on the Gold Coast.

* Gyms, indoor sporting venues, cinemas and entertainment venues.

* Religious gatherings, places of worship. Exceptions may be made for weddings, funerals and very small groups - the one person per four square metre rule will apply.

* Restaurants and cafes - restricted to home delivery or takeaway services.

* Gold Coast theme parks, Dreamworld and WhiteWater World.

* Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World, Wet'n'Wild, Paradise Country and Topgolf.

* Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

* 33 Brisbane Council Libraries.

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said more measures would be rolled out in coming weeks.

SCHOOLS:

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the current best medical advice was that schools remain open.

* Individual schools may have been forced to close if staff or students have tested positive for coronavirus.

* Parents and carers can choose to keep their children at home but they must ensure their child is engaged in online learning.

* "Parents have a choice - if they choose not to send their child to school, they can make that choice. But schools will remain open," Ms Palaszczuk said on Monday.

* Any teacher, teacher's aide or cleaners in a high-risk category should consult their principal, and should be having non-contact, the Premier said.

REMAINING OPEN:

* Doctors and pharmacists.

* Shopping centres, supermarkets, bottle shops, convenience stores and other retail stores.

* Hotels can continue to operate accommodation part of business, but not any licensed pub or club areas.

* Australia Zoo

* Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary (koala holding photos suspended)

* Hairdressers

* Butchers, bakers, greengrocers and other fresh food stores.

* Child care and kindergartens.

*Weddings and funerals, small gatherings with the one person per four square metre rule to apply.