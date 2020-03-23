National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

By AAP Newswire

Craig and Deborah McGill at Dreamworld Gold Coast - AAP

1 of 1

QUEENSLAND'S VIRUS SHUTDOWN EXPLAINED

FROM MIDDAY MONDAY, MARCH 23, CLOSURES INCLUDE:

* Pubs, clubs, nightclubs and licensed venues including casinos in Brisbane, Townsville and Cairns and on the Gold Coast.

* Gyms, indoor sporting venues, cinemas and entertainment venues.

* Religious gatherings, places of worship. Exceptions may be made for weddings, funerals and very small groups - the one person per four square metre rule will apply.

* Restaurants and cafes - restricted to home delivery or takeaway services.

* Gold Coast theme parks, Dreamworld and WhiteWater World.

* Warner Bros. Movie World, Sea World, Wet'n'Wild, Paradise Country and Topgolf.

* Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary.

* 33 Brisbane Council Libraries.

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said more measures would be rolled out in coming weeks.

SCHOOLS:

* Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the current best medical advice was that schools remain open.

* Individual schools may have been forced to close if staff or students have tested positive for coronavirus.

* Parents and carers can choose to keep their children at home but they must ensure their child is engaged in online learning.

* "Parents have a choice - if they choose not to send their child to school, they can make that choice. But schools will remain open," Ms Palaszczuk said on Monday.

* Any teacher, teacher's aide or cleaners in a high-risk category should consult their principal, and should be having non-contact, the Premier said.

REMAINING OPEN:

* Doctors and pharmacists.

* Shopping centres, supermarkets, bottle shops, convenience stores and other retail stores.

* Hotels can continue to operate accommodation part of business, but not any licensed pub or club areas.

* Australia Zoo

* Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary (koala holding photos suspended)

* Hairdressers

* Butchers, bakers, greengrocers and other fresh food stores.

* Child care and kindergartens.

*Weddings and funerals, small gatherings with the one person per four square metre rule to apply.

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire