National

Key WA official to leave amid pandemic

By AAP Newswire

WA Premier Mark McGowan. - AAP

1 of 1

A key government official in Western Australia who was hand-picked by Premier Mark McGowan is stepping down but has been earmarked to help lead the state's economic recovery from the coronavirus.

Department of Premier and Cabinet director general Darren Foster has left his role to take personal leave, with his deputy Emily Roper to take over his work this week.

Another senior government official, Rebecca Brown, will then assume the role from next week in an acting capacity.

Mr McGowan said Mr Foster would return to the public service in due course and he had asked him to consider taking on an important role in economic recovery, linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Western Australia is facing unprecedented challenges and the immediate challenge is to minimise the spread of the virus and do what we can to support our economy," he said.

"We also need to look beyond the crisis we are in now and prepare for the significant recovery that will be needed to get our state and our economy back into gear."

Mr McGowan backed Mr Foster last year when the powerful Procedures and Privileges Committee accused him of a seemingly "extremely serious intentional breach of parliamentary privilege" after he surrendered documents to the Corruption and Crime Commission.

The CCC investigation was into the possible misuse of parliamentary allowances by three former Liberal MPs including Phil Edman, who quit the party after the CCC found he'd used his allowance to be a "sugar daddy", visit strip clubs and quaff fine wine.

Committee chair and Labor MP Kate Doust said Mr Foster "chose not to follow" its procedure, which "sowed the seed" for Ms Roper to refuse to comply with a summons to deliver documents to the committee.

"I think that we should support inquiries into corruption, not attack them," Mr McGowan said in Mr Foster's defence.

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire