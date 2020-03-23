National

WA brewers move to produce hand sanitiser

By AAP Newswire

Two Western Australian brewers have joined forces to produce hand sanitiser to help fight the spread of the coronavirus.

SPINIFEX Brewing Co and Limestone Coast Brewing have joined forces to produce World Health Organisation grade sanitiser using about 80 per cent ethanol.

The high-grade hand sanitiser will be infused with lemon myrtle which has the additional health and hygiene benefits of anti-viral and anti-fungal properties.

Limestone Coast will be responsible for production while SPINIFEX Brewing Co, under a new brand SPINIFEX Protect, will run the distribution and sales.

The two brewers will also begin discussions with the state government to fast track another manufacturing plant in Broome.

SPINIFEX Protect sales director Adam Barnard said the brewers were playing their part as the nation faced one of its greatest challenges.

"As the entire world competes for medical supplies, the need for Australian manufacturing has never been more important," Mr Barnard said.

"Our priority for distribution will be in order of need, with a particular focus on regional Western Australia including indigenous communities and health centres."

A Limestone Coast spokesperson said manufacturing the sanitiser with locally developed technology and providing local employment was personally satisfying.

Western Australia has 120 confirmed cases of the virus so far.

