National

Workers anxious about virus impact on jobs

By AAP Newswire

Worker moves stack of boxes on a trolley. - AAP

1 of 1

Beatrice Tucker is anxious about being evicted from her rental property as coronavirus limits her ability to work.

Her casual retail shifts have gone from 15 hours per week to just four.

But Beatrice is unable to accept them as she's previously had lung issues and is at high risk if she contracts COVID-19.

"I'm very anxious about eviction, I'm very anxious about what it's like for everyone I know," she told reporters in Canberra on Monday.

Alistair Thomson and his four cafe colleagues all lost their jobs last week because the building closed down due to the virus.

He's managed to get a casual research job for one day a week.

"It's enough to keep me going but I don't know how certain it is, if it's going to continue or if I get sick if I'll be able to work," he said.

"It's quite stressful."

Long queues have formed outside Centrelink offices across the country as Australians lose work because of coronavirus.

Pubs, clubs, cinemas, gyms, casinos and churches have all closed in a bid to slow the spread of the virus, slashing jobs in the process.

In addition to the $750 stimulus payment announced earlier this month, the government will provide a further $750 to social security, veteran income support recipients and eligible concession card holders.

The government has also announced a new time-limited coronavirus supplement to be paid at a rate of $550 per fortnight to both existing and new recipients of the JobSeeker Payment, Youth Allowance for job seekers, Parenting Payment, Farm Household Allowance and Special Benefit.

The payment boost won't kick in until April 27.

Australian Council of Trade Unions president Michele O'Neil says the timing is unacceptable.

"That increase needs to happen now," she said.

"Workers need this money today in their pockets."

Ms O'Neil has urged the coalition to look to the UK, where the government is paying 80 per cent of workers' wages.

She says such a subsidy should come with a guarantee that any taxpayer money that goes to a business ensures people remain employed.

"This is a story about ordinary Australians. People who are losing their job, losing hours of work and are facing enormous fear and uncertainty," she said.

Hospo Voice estimates more than 1500 jobs have already been lost, alongside more than 8000 shifts and about $1.2 million in wages.

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire