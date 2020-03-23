National

Virus proves need to tax the rich: Greens

By AAP Newswire

Greens Senator Nick McKim. - AAP

The Greens have called for higher taxes on rich people in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Greens senator Nick McKim said the world would never be the same after the crisis subsides.

"There will be no return to normal as the prime minister claimed yesterday," he told parliament on Monday.

"We need to use this crisis to make permanent changes to the way we do business.

"To make sure that governments take a more active, hands-on role supporting people in our communities, increasing taxes on those that can best afford it so that we can fund proper public services in this country."

Health, education and public transport would receive more money under the plan to lift taxes.

Senator McKim said coronavirus could be an opportunity to show government should be playing a more significant role in the economy.

He criticised the government's economic stimulus package.

"The government's response is not big enough, it's not fast enough and it's not fair enough," he said.

The Greens are calling for support for business to be linked to job and wage guarantees.

The minor party also wants the government to look at taking an equity stake in corporations if they receive taxpayer-funded bailouts.

Senator McKim said students and artists were among the groups needing more help from the government.

