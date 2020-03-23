National

Vic borders to remain open amid virus

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria's borders will remain open for now, as the state government introduces tougher measures to contain the coronavirus.

Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed Victoria's borders with NSW and SA will remain open, despite moves by other states to close theirs.

"I'm not interested in closing our borders I don't think that makes a lot of sense for us," he told reporters.

Mr Andrews cited Albury Wodonga Health as an example, saying the cross-border public hospital was run by the state government.

"There will be similar examples on other border towns along the Murray (River)," he said.

The premier said if people follow the latest restrictions, including on non-essential travel, the borders could remain open.

"If social distancing is applied, if people use common sense, act in their interest in and the interest of everybody else, instead of acting in a selfish way, then I don't think we need to get to the point (of shutting borders)," Mr Andrews said.

The premier's comments come despite moves by the Northern Territory, SA, Tasmania and WA governments to implement their own border restrictions.

Any Victorian entering SA will be required to self-isolate for 14 days, and the border controls will apply to all road, air, rail and sea access points.

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire