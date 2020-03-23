National

WA’s $2b economic COVID-19 hit

By AAP Newswire

Half-yearly sale in Perth - AAP

1 of 1

The Western Australia economy will take a $2 billion consumer spending hit from the coronavirus, the state's peak business group says.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry WA has called on consumers to support local businesses, while still adhering to the health guidelines.

Economists modelled the five-month impact based on data from its quarterly Consumer Confidence Survey and the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The survey asked consumers what impact the coronavirus could have on their habits and revealed a cut to discretionary spending.

Discretionary spending includes cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, clothing, household equipment, transport services, recreation, hotels, cafes and restaurants and other goods and services.

But chief economist Aaron Morey said the consumers, had some power to help local businesses.

"WA households have signalled a big loss of confidence," Mr Morey said.

"It's vital that governments help businesses to adapt their business models to the new world of social distancing.

"Government regulation cannot get in the way."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton’s buses are running as normal with extra cleaning

Shepparton’s buses are operating, business as usual - but with a new cleaning protocol - amid the coronavirus outbreak. Shepparton Dyson driver Tony Johnston said drivers had been instructed to clean the bus at least four times a day with...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire