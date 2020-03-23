Labor senator Penny Wong in self-isolation

National

Labor's Senate leader Penny Wong is self-isolating in Canberra pending medical advice and will miss a scaled-down parliament sitting dealing with coronavirus.

"This morning I woke feeling unwell," Senator Wong told AAP on Monday.

"Consistent with advice to all Australians, and recognising that my parliamentary colleagues will return to their home states and communities, as a responsible precaution I will self-isolate, pending medical advice.

"As a result I will not be attending the Senate today."

Federal parliament is meeting to deal with legislation governing the economic response to the coronavirus pandemic.

