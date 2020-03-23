National

Blood donors fall due to social distancing

By AAP Newswire

Blood donor. - AAP

1 of 1

Australians are being urged for the second time in two weeks to give blood after health officials acknowledged a drop in donations.

Fewer people are coming forward as social distancing is enforced to contain COVID-19, the Red Cross Lifeblood has told Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young.

But Dr Young has encouraged donors to keep giving, saying there remains a critical need for blood so health workers can continue their work.

"We'll need it going forward because, unfortunately, although I hope it won't happen, we'll still see accidents on our roads," Dr Young said on Monday.

"We'll still see people needing treatment.

"All of that needs to continue and all of the normal work of our hospital system has to continue."

More than 14,000 people were urged to come forward and donate blood or plasma by Lifeblood last week.

Many people answered that call, but 10,000 donors are still needed nationally over the next three weeks.

"Donating blood and plasma remains an essential activity to keep blood flowing to patients across the country," Lifeblood Chief Executive Shelly Park said.

"Travel and venue restrictions do not prevent you from giving blood - we need you now more than ever.

"Coronavirus does not stop the need for blood and plasma. It is a critical resource and demand for blood is constant and will continue to be."

Lifeblood's donor centres remain open and teams are ready to welcome donors who are healthy and well.

"Even though this situation continues to change rapidly, there are still patients in hospital who need blood and are relying on people to continue making these generous donations," Ms Park said.

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire