Victoria’s virus shutdown explained

Victoria’s virus shutdown explainedBy AAP Newswire
FROM MIDDAY MARCH 23, STAGE 1 CLOSURES INCLUDE:
* Pubs, clubs, nightclubs and licensed venues including Melbourne's Crown Casino.
* Gyms, indoor sporting venues, cinemas and entertainment venues.
* Religious gatherings, places of worship. Exceptions may be made for weddings, funerals and very small groups - the one person per four square metre rule will apply.
* Restaurants and cafes - restricted to home delivery or takeaway services.
* "The Stage 1 shutdown will have a significant impact on the lives and livelihoods of many Victorians, but if we don't do this, more Victorians will contract coronavirus and more Victorians will die," Premier Daniel Andrews.
* To remain in force until midnight April 13 but likely to be extended.
SCHOOLS:
* School holidays for government schools brought forward, starting on Tuesday.
* Teachers to use extra time to plan for flexible and remote learning in the event schools remain closed.
* "These are not ordinary school holidays," Mr Andrews said, noting sleepovers, visits to shopping malls and "doing all the usual things," is not appropriate.
PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING:
* Practice good hand and cough/sneeze hygiene.
* Avoid hand shaking and other physical greetings.
* Don't be closer than 1.5 metres from another person.
* Wash your hands for 20 seconds and practice good hand hygiene.
* Regularly clean shared high-touch surfaces, such as tables, kitchen benches and doorknobs.
* Stay home if unwell.
* Do not undertake unnecessary travel.
* No overseas travel.
* No dinner parties, barbecues and social gatherings at home.
* No indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.
* No outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people.
IF YOU'VE TRAVELLED OVERSEAS:
* Must self-isolate for 14 days.
* Must also self-isolate if you have been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
* Dedicated police taskforce consisting of 500 to enforce shutdown of non-essential services and 14-day self-isolation of travellers.
WHAT WILL REMAIN OPEN?
* Child care and kindergartens.
* Doctors and pharmacists.
* Shopping centres, supermarkets, bottle shops and other retail stores.
* Hotels can continue to operate accommodation part of business, but not any licensed pub or club areas.
* Hairdressers, other trades and construction.
* Exercising and walking in parks and outdoors can continue.
* Universities and TAFEs, with many moving courses online.
*Weddings and funerals can go ahead with the one person per four square metre rule to apply.
HELPLINES:
* 1800 675 398
* www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au
Source: Victorian Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Premier and Cabinet