Scaled-down federal parliament meets

By AAP Newswire

PM Morrison in a meeting with Labor Leader Anthony Albanese - AAP

SCALED-DOWN PARLIAMENT SITTING

* Leader of the House Christian Porter and Government Senate Leader Mathias Cormann to set out the day's program at 10am AEDT.

* House to suspend shortly after 10am to allow Labor caucus to meet.

* House to resume sitting around 11am to deal with coronavirus economic response bills.

* Question time in the House and Senate at 2pm.

* Debate to resume on economic response bills after question time.

* Three budget "supply" bills to be introduced, debated and passed.

* Both chambers expected to wrap up business on Monday before adjourning to a date to be set.

LIST OF BILLS

* Advances provided under the annual Appropriations Acts--Report for 2018-19-- Consideration

* Appropriation Bill (No.3) 2019-2020 Appropriation Bill (No.4) 2019-2020

* Farm Household Support Amendment (Relief Measures) Bill (No. 1) 2020

* Australian Education Amendment (Direct Measure of Income) Bill 2020

* Coronavirus Economic Response Package Omnibus Bill 2020 Boosting Cash Flow for Employers (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill 2020

* Assistance for Severely Affected Regions (Special Appropriation) (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill 2020 Appropriation (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill (No. 1) 2019-2020

* Appropriation (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill (No. 2) 2019-2020

* Structured Finance Support (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill 2020

* Australian Business Growth Fund (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill 2020

* Guarantee of Lending to Small and Medium Enterprises (Coronavirus Economic Response Package) Bill 2020

* Supply Bill (No. 1) 2020-2021 Supply Bill (No. 2) 2020-2021 Supply (Parliamentary Departments) Bill (No. 1) 2020-2021.

