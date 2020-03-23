National

SA schools to stay open for now: Premier

By AAP Newswire

SA public primary school. - AAP

South Australian schools are set to remain open for now with a view to helping slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Premier Steven Marshall said the message from health experts was very clear.

"Send your children to school. If we do this we will slow the spread of the disease," Mr Marshall told radio 5AA on Monday.

"But having said that, there are some parents who would like to have their children out of school."

Mr Marshall said schools would also need to provide more flexible learning options for parents who believed they could supervise their children and look after them at home.

But he said that was not going to be the situation in every single case.

"The schools in South Australia have been doing an exceptional job and we will move towards more flexible arrangements over the coming days and weeks," he said.

"Some schools are already there... some students can't go to school so we've had to provide lessons and learning plans for them at home.

"Now we have to do it on a much larger scale."

The SA opposition on Monday reaffirmed earlier statements that daily temperature checks and staggered recess and lunch breaks were needed if schools were to remain open.

The opposition urged the government to implement strict new rules, including having hand sanitiser in every classroom.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison addressed the nation reiterating that schools would remain open for term two, depending on health advice.

However, Victoria and the ACT announced plans to close their schools this week.

Although NSW schools remain open, parents are encouraged to keep their kids at home.

Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas said if SA schools remained open, the government needed to do more to implement protective measures.

"The government is holding up Singapore as a leading example and they have taken these proactive steps, such as daily temperature checks for all staff and students," Mr Malinauskas said.

"We cannot have a situation where classrooms don't have hand sanitiser because they've run out."

