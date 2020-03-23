National

CBA ‘looking at’ cutting credit card rates

By AAP Newswire

A Commonwealth Bank sign in Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

Commonwealth Bank of Australia is "looking at" lowering interest rates on credit card debt as more people pull out the plastic to pay their bills during the coronavirus crisis.

CBA boss Matt Comyn has also reassured customers the bank will remain "open" during the crisis, which has prompted widespread shutdowns of businesses across the country.

"It's critical we are able to give our customers certainty," the head of Australia's largest home loan lender told ABC radio on Monday.

Asked if the bank would lower interest rates on unsecured credit card debt, Mr Comyn did not rule it out.

"We certainly are looking at how we might price credit cards over this period," he said.

The average credit card carries an interest rate of around 20 per cent. The average credit card debt in Australia is about $3,000 and the average card limit is $9,000.

Mr Comyn said so far only a "small number" of CBA customers had contacted the bank to take up an industry-wide offer of a six-month "holiday" on their mortgage repayments.

But there had been a lot of interest in the bank's offer of short term loans up to $1000 to pay for "essential expenditure", particularly from casual workers whose jobs have been shuttered or threatened by the pandemic.

These loans will attract an interest rate of about 4-5 per cent, which is less than half the normal rate for a personal loan before the virus hit.

And after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut official rates last week, Mr Comyn was also quizzed on why the bank only cut interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages and not the standard variable rate.

He said the bank was focused on providing interest rate relief for small businesses and giving older people with term deposits a bit of a boost.

CBA has about 45,000 staff and Mr Comyn on Monday said all would be kept on during the crisis.

The bank is also looking to hire another 500 service staff and has been in talks with Qantas boss Alan Joyce about taking on some of the airline's workers, who will be temporarily stood down or forced on leave at the end of this month after it cut services.

"We are going to bring some of their staff on," Mr Comyn said.

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire