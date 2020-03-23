National

Aust, Singapore agree to keep markets open

By AAP Newswire

Scott Morrison and Lee Hsien Loong share a virtual handshake - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Singaporean counterpart have stressed the importance of keeping global supply chains open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Mr Morrison met online on Monday to discuss their countries' response to the disease, bilateral agreements and military training.

The prime ministers reaffirmed the importance of keeping markets open and supply chains functioning to support the delivery of supplies essential for dealing with the virus.

A military training treaty was signed to deepen defence co-operation between the two nations

There was a digital economy agreement designed for the two nations to work together on electronic invoicing and paying online.

The agreement will also promote data flows and address artificial intelligence.

A deal was also reached on cyber security.

The prime ministers committed to a memorandum of understanding in 2020 to drive co-operation on low-emissions solutions, including new and emerging low-emissions technologies.

Australia and Singapore will work together on developing hydrogen markets, supply chains and standards; carbon capture, utilisation and storage; and the renewable electricity trade.

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire