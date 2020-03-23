More Vic restrictions to stop virus spread

Victoria has officially shut down to fight the deadly coronavirus, and will likely stay shut for weeks at least.

Hospital visits have been limited, schools holidays brought forward and courts adjourned, while the hospitality industry has almost ground to a halt.

A 500-strong coronavirus task force is being set up by Victoria Police to enforce the closure of non-essential services and mandatory 14-day self-isolation for travellers.

Venues including pubs, clubs, gyms, cinemas and schools are closed for at least three weeks. Restaurants and cafes are restricted to home delivery and takeaway services.

All hearings in Victoria's magistrates courts except first appearances, some preliminary hearings and those determining whether an accused stands trial are being pushed back until June 15.

Visits to hospitals will also be limited, with no more than two visitors per patient per day from midnight on Monday. A two-hour time limit will also apply.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said additional measures such as temperature checks are on the cards to protect hospital patients and staff.

"This is a public health emergency that we have not seen in our lifetime," she told reporters on Monday.

Victoria has had 355 cases of coronavirus. Of those, six patients are in hospital, including one in intensive care, and 97 have recovered.

Patients range from their early teens to mid-80s. Victoria has 1000 ventilators, and has ordered 2000 more to treat an expected surge in coronavirus patients.

Premier Daniel Andrews hit out at the selfishness of people flouting restrictions and risking lives during the crisis.

The government was forced to shut down pubs, clubs and other venues because too many people were not taking the threat seriously, he said.

Mr Andrews added that people cannot hold parties in their homes just because pubs were closing.

"We are going to see deaths, we will see more deaths than would otherwise be the case if people are selfish," the premier said.

He said a dozen or so people were at a dinner party last week where, as best they can tell, one person had the coronavirus.

"By the end of the dinner party, almost everybody at the dinner party had the coronavirus - this spreads rapidly," he said.

Ms Mikakos also said there were two weddings, one in Victoria and the other in NSW, where guests contracted the virus.

School holidays have also been brought forward to start on Tuesday instead of Friday, so teachers can prepare for the possibility of remote learning.

Mr Andrews said at this stage, schools were due to return on April 14.

He also commended teachers and school staff who " haven't stopped doing what they do best".

The school closures are in defiance of Prime Minister Scott Morrison's insistence they should remain open.

Victoria's measures are considered a 'stage one' shutdown and it is likely to escalate.

For now, kindergartens and child care remain open, while trades and construction can also continue.

Despite a ban on religious gatherings and church services, weddings and funerals can still go ahead in smaller numbers and the one person per four square metre rule will apply.

Victorians can still go to the supermarket, the bank, the pharmacy and other essential stores, such as petrol stations and convenience stores.

Freight, logistics and home delivery are also considered essential and will remain open.

A $1.7 billion package has been unveiled by the state government to help businesses cope with the impact of the coronavirus.