Centrelink, school chaos in virus closures

Australians have been urged to draw inspiration from the Anzacs and those who lived through the Great Depression amid chaotic scenes at Centrelink offices and confusion over school closures.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Australians they faced the toughest year of their lives as pubs, clubs, cinemas, churches and gyms were forced to close their doors for at least a month from midday on Monday, and restaurants and cafes restricted to providing takeaway only.

Covid-19 has forced states to close their borders and schools to shut, while Australia said it couldn't assemble a team for the Tokyo Olympics and the NRL followed the AFL by suspending its season.

Federal parliament was on Monday poised to pass a multibillion-dollar economic stimulus and support package, with $189 billion on offer to small businesses, workers, pensioners and people on welfare to cushion the fallout from the coronavirus.

But the depth of the hit to the economy Australia faces was underscored by long lines at Centrelink offices across the country on Monday.

The MyGov website also fell over as more than 95,000 people tried to access information about welfare options.

Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner emphasised that most services were still open.

"Bottle-os are still open. You can still get a beer - God knows we all might need one - but everything else, there are no changes right now," he said in Darwin.

Mr Morrison warned the closures were likely to last six months, and tougher restrictions could be on the way if people still fail to heed health warnings.

"For many, young and old, 2020 will be the toughest year of our lives," he told parliament.

No short-term, three- or four-week shutdown would make it all go away.

"We have to steel ourselves for the next six months and work together to slow the spread in order to save lives," he said.

"So we summon the spirit of the Anzacs, of our Great Depression generation, of those who built the Snowy, of those who won the great peace of the Second World War and defended Australia."

People are being urged to keep at least 1.5 metres away from others and to limit non-essential travel and outings while keeping up frequent hand washing.

Politicians were demonstrating these rules in practice during parliament's sitting - with good reason, after Centre Alliance senator Rex Patrick was diagnosed with the virus on Monday, likely caught from sitting next to Liberal colleague Andrew Bragg during a committee hearing in early March.

Mr Morrison has insisted schools will remain open based on medical advice but he acknowledged that many systems were moving to distance education.

"We are going to be working closely with state and territory governments to ensure that children's education is protected, including early childhood education," he said.

"You don't get to be four years old in another year. That year of your learning is very important, whether you are four or six or 10 or 16."

Schools remain open in South Australia, Tasmania, Western Australia and Queensland.

NSW is also keeping schools open but Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told parents to keep their children home if possible.

Victoria and the ACT have moved to early holidays to give schools time to set up online and distance education arrangements, while private schools are making up their own minds.

Across Australia, 1676 people were diagnosed with coronavirus by Monday afternoon, a jump of more than 300 on the previous day.

Of those, 118 have recovered. The number of deaths remains at seven.