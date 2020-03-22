National

Inaction could close schools for year: PM

By AAP Newswire

A stock image of school signage - AAP

1 of 1

Schools will resume classes after the Easter holidays based on the latest medical advice relating to the coronavirus.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned schools could be closed for the entire year if Australians don't co-operate with authorities to stem the spread of the virus.

A meeting between the prime minister and state and territory leaders on Sunday night ended with the leaders agreeing all schools should reopen on the other side of the Easter break, subject to further health advice.

But Mr Morrison warned it would not be school holidays as usual, and the actions taken by parents and children over the break would have broad impacts.

"There will not be trips interstate ... there will not be congregating up at the trampoline venue or whatever it happens to be," he said.

"It won't be a holiday as anyone has ever known it.

"The decisions that parents make, that we all make, over the course of the next few weeks in particular could very seriously determine the trajectory that Australia continues to go on in relation to the coronavirus."

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said the risk to schoolchildren from the virus was very low.

"The consensus view of all of the chief health officers is schools should stay open," he said.

Victorian and ACT schools are set to close on Tuesday, with the state and territory bringing forward the Easter holiday break.

Mr Morrison said the states and territories could be forced to take severe measures if Australians continued to ignore warnings to maintain safe distances from other people, stay home from work if sick, and limit travel.

"If there is not a broad co-operation in the population ... states will have to take more severe measures," Mr Morrison told ABC television on Sunday night.

"(The restrictions) just won't be for a couple of weeks. I mean kids could lose their entire year of school. That's what's at stake here. "

Mr Morrison said in an earlier interview his family was heeding current medical advice.

"My kids will be going to school in the morning and ... we will be following the medical advice," Mr Morrison said.

"For those health workers and others, a complete closure of schools across the country would take out 30 per cent of our health workforce.

"Now, you could imagine what the health impact would be."

Latest articles

News

Trapped in Peru: Kialla West couple in COVID-19 hotel lockdown

When Kialla West couple David and Sally Cole began planning their South America trip 18 months ago, they had two goals to tick off the bucket list: scale Machu Picchu and cruise around the cape. A total lockdown in their Peruvian hotel – with...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton Law Courts continuing to operate amid coronavirus pandemic

The Shepparton Law Courts are continuing to operate as usual amid the changing coronavirus situation. While it is business as usual for now, it has been confirmed that Victorian courts and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are...

Liz Mellino
News

$80 million up for grabs in latest Powerball

Although the spread of COVID-19 has started to lock down the Goulburn Valley, it still can’t stop us from dreaming about winning the lottery. This Thursday, Powerball is offering an early retirement package of $80 million but only if you can...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Call for Anzac Day driveway tribute

RSL Queensland is calling on Australia to honour Anzac Day by standing at the end of their driveways for a minute’s silence after public events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

What’s open and what’s closed in Qld

New measures to tackle COVID-19 means pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafe’s must close, parents may withdraw children from schools while wildlife parks stay open.

AAP Newswire