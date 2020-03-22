Right package for times: Business Council

Reactions to the Morrison government's second stimulus package worth $66 billion aimed at cushioning workers, households and business from the impact of the coronavirus:

BUSINESS COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA CHIEF EXECUTIVE JENNIFER WESTACOTT:

"The Morrison Government has announced the right package for extraordinary circumstances, focusing on the most vulnerable businesses and most vulnerable Australians."

ACOSS CEO CASSANDRA GOLDIE:

"The Australian Council of Social Service has welcomed the extension of small business cashflow support to community services and charities in the second stimulus package ... but highlights that a larger rescue package is needed, with community services on the frontline of responding to the COVID-19 health and social crisis."

COTA CHIEF EXECUTIVE IAN YATES

"Keeping the economy going is critical but as a nation we must also make keeping Australians out of poverty and helping those in most desperate need an absolute priority. This package will come as welcome news for many older Australians at a time when there isn't much good news around."

INDUSTRY SUPER AUSTRALIA CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BERNIE DEAN:

"Industry Super Australia ... is ready to work through the all important detail that will enable people suffering hardship access to some of their super in an efficient way that doesn't undermine our national savings system."

THE AUSTRALIAN SMALL BUSINESS AND FAMILY ENTERPRISE OMBUDSMAN KATE CARNELL:

"The federal government has listened to the feedback we have provided and responded to the needs of small and family businesses accordingly. In particular, we support the measures extended to sole traders, which make up more than 60 per cent of Australia's business community."

ACTU PRESIDENT MiICHELE O'NEIL:

"Getting money into the pockets of working people is vital, not just to keeping the economy going but also, to ensure people take the steps they need to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Today's announcements will help some casuals and contractors who have already lost work, lost income and are already struggling."

AUSTRALIAN INDUSTRY GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE INNES WILLOX

"The additional economic measures being announced by the federal government today are a timely and welcome response to the rapidly escalating challenges facing Australian businesses and households."