National

Australian borders closed to non-residents

By AAP Newswire

A lone passenger walking through an empty Sydney airport. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia has shut its borders to non-residents amid the coronavirus pandemic, as people are told to keep their distance from each other to stem the spread of infection.

The nation's borders were closed to non-residents and non-citizens on Friday night, while international flights leaving the country were grounded earlier this week.

Australians and their direct family members will still be allowed into the country but must self-quarantine for 14 days.

People have also been urged to reconsider non-essential domestic travel and leaders will consider further health advice on this when they next meet on Tuesday, ahead of school holidays starting in early April.

They will also look at "localised responses" and what would trigger any scaled-up response needed to shut down virus outbreaks in particular suburbs or towns.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday announced stricter rules for indoor gatherings that will affect places like restaurants, pubs and cinemas.

With the country's death toll rising to seven, indoor venues hosting non-essential gatherings will now have to make sure there are four square metres - about the size of a playground handball court - of space per person.

Outdoor events of more than 500 people were already banned and indoor gatherings restricted to 100.

The tougher rules came with stronger language from chief medical officer Brendan Murphy, who said everyone should be distancing themselves from every fellow Australian where possible.

"It's no point having a gathering of 20 people if it's in a tiny room and you're all together," he told reporters on Friday.

Social distancing means keeping a metre-and-a-half away from others, good hand hygiene, and staying home from work or the general community if you are unwell.

An 81-year-old NSW woman died on Thursday night, bringing the state's death toll to six and the national total to seven.

More than 800 people have been infected with the virus in Australia, with almost 50 now recovered.

Latest articles

Opinion

Life is like a box of chocolates; you never know what you’re going to get

SANDY LLOYD IS SMILING THROUGH THE TEARS Well, dear reader, the world has changed dramatically since we last spent some time together two weeks ago. It has turned inside out and upside down and may never look the same again. Can it be only two weeks...

Sandy Lloyd
Lifestyle

Chloe the Blue Heeler looking for her forever home

Chloe the Blue Heeler is looking for a new home. With a bubbly personality and a tail that never stops wagging, Chloe is hoping to bring some joy into the lives of a Goulburn Valley family. Chloe is a 13-month-old Blue Heeler with blue and white...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

Euroa-born Stan Artridge leaves behind farming dynasty

Ruffy’s Stan Artridge never set out to create a farming dynasty, but his family strongly believes this is exactly what he achieved.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld treasurer fears $10bn virus blow

Queensland could suffer a $10 billion blow from coronavirus but the treasurer says things are changing so fast that loss estimates are rapidly obsolete.

AAP Newswire