National

Cruise passengers urged to self-isolate

By AAP Newswire

The Ruby Princess at Circular Quay in Sydney. - AAP

1 of 1

Health authorities are urging almost 3800 passengers and crew from a cruise that returned to Sydney to self-isolate, after four people on board were confirmed to have coronavirus.

As NSW's total cases rose to 382 on Friday, at least four people on the Princess Cruises-operated Ruby Princess cruise ship that arrived Sydney the previous day were confirmed to be infected.

Three of the confirmed cases were passengers who disembarked the ship after it docked in Circular Quay, while the fourth was a crew member who remains in isolation on the ship.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard on Friday said it was possible other people on board had COVID-19 and everyone needed to self-isolate for 14 days.

Sixty-three per cent of the ship's 2647 passengers were Australian, 20 per cent were United States residents and the rest were from a variety of other countries.

Ninety-eight of the 1148 crew also disembarked the ship and have left for their home countries, while the rest remain in isolation on the ship off the NSW coast.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said all passengers had been contacted by text and email with authorities next making follow-up phone calls.

She said the cruise ship company would take care of the Ruby Princess crew.

"They have doctors on board the ship, they have ICU facilities, they have care," Dr Chant said.

Princess Cruises said all occupants with flu-like symptoms and their cabin mates had been in isolation on board the ship, minimising contact with other guests or crew.

It was announced earlier on Friday that an 81-year-old NSW woman had died after contracting coronavirus - bringing the NSW death toll to six and the national tally to seven.

The woman died on Thursday night after close contact with a confirmed case linked to Ryde Hospital.

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet has confirmed the state's 2020-21 budget will be deferred to later in the year as the state focuses on safeguarding health and sustaining livelihoods, echoing an earlier announcement by the prime minister.

The state's Planning Minister Rob Stokes, meanwhile, has overridden regulations preventing 24-hour deliveries of stock to supermarkets amid panic-buying.

Latest articles

Foxy and JR

Shepparton News Netball Show: Week 24

It’s the weekend that matters with grand finals taking place across the region. Tyler and Aydin team up to run through all the key match ups

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

MFL Footy Show: Week 24

It will be Tongala v Nathalia on Saturday, with one team emering Murray Football League premiers. Foxy and JR are joined by Tyler ahead of the weekend’s match

Shepparton News
Foxy and JR

GVL Footy Show: Week 24

It’s set to be a bumper clash in the Goulburn Valley League, with Kyabram v Echuca facing off in the grand final. Foxy and JR preview the action

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld treasurer fears $10bn virus blow

Queensland could suffer a $10 billion blow from coronavirus but the treasurer says things are changing so fast that loss estimates are rapidly obsolete.

AAP Newswire