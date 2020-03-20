NT records second coronavirus case

The Northern Territory has recorded two new cases of coronavirus within 24 hours after officially only having one case of the infection until now.

Both people, a man in his mid-30s and a 21-year-old woman had separately returned to Australian from overseas.

The man tested positive after travelling to Darwin from Croatia via Turkey and Bali, arriving on Flight JQ82 at 5am on Thursday.

He went into self-isolation, as required. on his return but felt unwell, could not get an appointment with a GP and was tested at the pandemic clinic at Royal Darwin Hospital.

He was moderately unwell with "respiratory type and flu-like symptoms" and is now in isolation, NT Centre for Disease Control director Vicki Krause said.

The NT Health Department would be tracking down close contacts of his.

Separately, a 21-year old woman tested positive after returning to Darwin from Utah, she travelled from Utah to San Francisco and on to Brisbane, before arriving into Darwin on Flight QF824 at midday also on Thursday.

She had developed a sore throat and a cough and was now in isolation in Royal Darwin Hospital.

Previously there had been just one reported case involving a Sydney man who contracted it elsewhere and has been recovering well in hospital, according to NT Health.

The former Inpex workers village at Howard Springs would be opened up again and a "drive through" pandemic clinic set up for testing and to put people in quarantine if needed as the numbers of coronavirus cases inevitably increased, NT Health Minister Natasha Fyles said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday that travel would be restricted in and out of remote Aboriginal communities, with the exception of medical emergencies and critical services, under strict new biosecurity measures to prevent the spread.

However that falls short of what Indigenous groups worried about their populations have called for, which is for Defence to contain all of the NT as a special control area and secure the borders with states.

Tasmania has effectively shut its borders to non-residents and NT Chief Minister Michael Gunner said on Thursday he was looking into the legality of doing that ahead of meeting of the PM and state premiers on Friday but has not said if that will happen.

There are worries about COVID-19 having disastrous effects including higher death rates in remote indigenous communities, whose populations are more vulnerable because of worse health and disadvantage.

The Aboriginal Peak Organisations of the NT (APO NT) said they had requested an urgent meeting with Aboriginal leaders and Mr Gunner to progress the establishment of the quarantine zone.

"If this virus gets into our communities it will wipe out an entire generation of elders and many, many younger people as well," John Paterson, the CEO of the Aboriginal Medical Services Alliance of the NT, said.

"The only way to prevent this from happening is to accept the reality that it is simply not possible to stop remote community residents from travelling between communities and regional centres and that here in the Territory we are all in this together."