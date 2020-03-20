National

Aged care royal commission cancels events

By AAP Newswire

The aged care royal commission has cancelled all hearings until at least the end of May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The commissioners on Friday announced they had suspended all hearings and workshops, as well as group consultations.

The commissioners, who are due to hand down their final report in November, said they are considering the implications the decision will have on their continuing work program.

"Meaningful engagement with the sector is paramount to the work of the royal commission's inquiry into aged care quality and safety, which is why we have decided to suspend all hearings and workshops," the commissioners said.

"We must allow service providers and government to fully focus on their response to the pandemic."

The disability royal commission last week cancelled all public events including hearings and face-to-face sessions with abuse and neglect survivors.

