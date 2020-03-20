National

Extra cash to aged care to cope with virus

By AAP Newswire

A woman uses a walking stick. - AAP

1 of 1

The federal government will pour an extra $444.6 million into aged care facilities, including money to help them hold onto staff amid the coronavirus crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the extra funding would comprise $234.9 million in retention bonuses, $78.3 million to support continuity of workforce and $26.9 million to keep facilities financially viable.

Other money will be set aside to support in-home care providers, including Meals on Wheels.

The chief medical officer also said the government was looking at broadening the testing criteria for coronavirus.

Professor Brendan Murphy said all aged care workers will be tested, as well as any healthcare workers with flu-like symptoms.

Mr Morrison said states and territories would move to meet the government's previously announced restrictions on aged care visits, limiting them to short, two-person once per day per resident visits.

Under those restrictions, communal spaces would be off limits for visitors and children under-16 barred from aged care homes.

On Friday. the prime minister flagged further announcements to help people with disabilities during the pandemic.

Latest articles

News

Mooroopna local gets a sweet surprise

A Mooroopna woman was left speechless on Friday morning when a kind stranger she’d met at Coles earlier in the day delivered sugar to her at the Mooroopna golf course. Christine Anne, 74, said she was lining up at Mooroopna’s Coles supermarket at...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Tatura Hot Bread wins big at Victorian Baking Show

Whether you’re a local customer or a national judge, Tatura Hot Bread always strives to deliver the best. This was never more evident than at the Victorian Baking Show in Shepparton at the weekend, where the Tatura team brought home an impressive...

Charmayne Allison
News

Meet Tatura’s little heroes helping their elderly neighbours

The gift of giving a helping hand might be defined by Tatura girls Alannah Mutimer and Rydah Armitage. During the past week, the six-year-olds — plus assistant and Alannah’s younger brother Hudson — have been trekking the streets of...

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire