National

Covid-19 patient ‘critical’ in WA hospital

By AAP Newswire

WA Health Minister Roger Cook in Perth - AAP

1 of 1

A woman aged in her 60s is in a critical but stable condition at a Perth hospital after contracting coronavirus.

She is being treated at St John of God Hospital in Midland, a spokeswoman told AAP.

It is not known whether she was one of the 17 new cases confirmed on Thursday or if she had been diagnosed earlier.

Meanwhile, health minister Roger Cook said cancelling elective surgeries during the pandemic would be an "absolute last resort" but new operations might not be booked.

He said some patients were cancelling their operations themselves because they were willing to wait.

"People who have a scheduled operation should expect that operation to go ahead," he told 6PR radio on Friday.

Mr Cook also rubbished a media report suggesting the coronavirus testing regime would be narrowed within days.

"I want to be clear that there are no changes to the current COVID-19 testing regime in WA, which is in line with the national guidelines," he said in a statement.

WA has 52 coronavirus cases but the source of infection is unknown for some.

Mr Cook said on Thursday that it was clear community transmission was occurring.

Almost 8000 tests have been conducted in WA, including 1000 regional tests.

Australian Medical Association WA president Andrew Miller said all measures should be taken to flatten the curve of the spread, including closing borders.

"There are few things more challenging than a truth that our members will die if their basic occupational health and safety requirements as employees are ignored by their employer," he said.

Dr Miller said health care workers were facing extreme circumstances and many felt abandoned.

Nationals WA leader Mia Davies says it is abhorrent that panicked buyers from Perth are allegedly travelling to regional areas to "raid" supermarkets.

"It is engendering anger, panic and fear and is completely unacceptable," she said.

WA One Nation leader Colin Tincknell has called on Synergy and other energy providers to place an immediate moratorium on disconnections.

"To have to face the prospect of having your power cut off at the moment is just something that no family needs to deal with," he said.

"Synergy currently imposes a moratorium on cut-offs over Christmas, so it is not unprecedented."

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Chloe the Blue Heeler looking for her forever home

Chloe the Blue Heeler is looking for a new home. With a bubbly personality and a tail that never stops wagging, Chloe is hoping to bring some joy into the lives of a Goulburn Valley family. Chloe is a 13-month-old Blue Heeler with blue and white...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

Euroa-born Stan Artridge leaves behind farming dynasty

Ruffy’s Stan Artridge never set out to create a farming dynasty, but his family strongly believes this is exactly what he achieved.

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

Shepparton Library exhibition tells the stories of refugees and asylum seekers

An upcoming exhibition at Shepparton Library, They Cannot Take the Sky: Stories from Detention, tells the stories of refugees and asylum seekers in Australia. The exhibition is made up of dozens of short videos and audio stories of people telling...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire