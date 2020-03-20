Covid-19 patient ‘critical’ in WA hospital

A woman aged in her 60s is in a critical but stable condition at a Perth hospital after contracting coronavirus.

She is being treated at St John of God Hospital in Midland, a spokeswoman told AAP.

It is not known whether she was one of the 17 new cases confirmed on Thursday or if she had been diagnosed earlier.

Meanwhile, health minister Roger Cook said cancelling elective surgeries during the pandemic would be an "absolute last resort" but new operations might not be booked.

He said some patients were cancelling their operations themselves because they were willing to wait.

"People who have a scheduled operation should expect that operation to go ahead," he told 6PR radio on Friday.

Mr Cook also rubbished a media report suggesting the coronavirus testing regime would be narrowed within days.

"I want to be clear that there are no changes to the current COVID-19 testing regime in WA, which is in line with the national guidelines," he said in a statement.

WA has 52 coronavirus cases but the source of infection is unknown for some.

Mr Cook said on Thursday that it was clear community transmission was occurring.

Almost 8000 tests have been conducted in WA, including 1000 regional tests.

Australian Medical Association WA president Andrew Miller said all measures should be taken to flatten the curve of the spread, including closing borders.

"There are few things more challenging than a truth that our members will die if their basic occupational health and safety requirements as employees are ignored by their employer," he said.

Dr Miller said health care workers were facing extreme circumstances and many felt abandoned.

Nationals WA leader Mia Davies says it is abhorrent that panicked buyers from Perth are allegedly travelling to regional areas to "raid" supermarkets.

"It is engendering anger, panic and fear and is completely unacceptable," she said.

WA One Nation leader Colin Tincknell has called on Synergy and other energy providers to place an immediate moratorium on disconnections.

"To have to face the prospect of having your power cut off at the moment is just something that no family needs to deal with," he said.

"Synergy currently imposes a moratorium on cut-offs over Christmas, so it is not unprecedented."