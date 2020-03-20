National

NSW churches rethinking services

By AAP Newswire

Archbishop of Sydney Reverend Anthony Fisher - AAP

1 of 1

The Uniting Church in NSW has urged its members to stop meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic while Sydney's Catholic archbishop wants churches to remain open but warns mass may have to cease.

Following a meeting of NSW and ACT Uniting Church leaders on Wednesday, general secretary Jane Fry and moderator Simon Hansford wrote to church leaders to "strongly urge" the immediate suspension of worship services.

Rev Fry and Rev Hansford also urged the suspension of all other church activities on-premises and the use of church facilities for members of the public.

"The very strong recommendation is that we should not be meeting in person in any gathering," the pair wrote.

"We have a responsibility towards one another in our community of faith. By keeping distant from one another, not touching physically, not gathering in groups, we lessen the possibility that we pass on the virus to one another."

Rev Fry and Rev Hansford anticipate an imminent government directive to "restrict meeting in groups and require us to cease all gatherings".

Community activities in church facilities such as emergency relief and food banks should operate under clear infection control protocols, they said.

It comes as the Catholic archbishop of Sydney, Reverend Anthony Fisher, revealed he was tested for COVID-19 and put into self-isolation.

"Though happily I tested negative, I know the disruption and anxiety people are experiencing," Archbishop Fisher said in a pastoral letter to the Catholic faithful issued on Wednesday.

Archbishop Fisher asks that as far as possible "churches remain open at this time to signal our continuing availability and as an incentive to private prayer".

Sydney's Catholic churches will limit attendance at masses to 100 people, a statement from the diocese said this week.

However, priests have permission to temporarily increase the number of masses and to conduct multiple Sunday masses where necessary to accommodate the changes.

"In due course the public celebration of mass may have to be suspended," Archbishop Fisher warns in his letter.

Parishioners and clergy who feel unwell or have flu-like symptoms should stay at home.

"Where a priest tests positive for COVID-19 or is required to self-isolate, every effort will be made to find a supply priest to take his place," Archbishop Fisher says.

"In some places the cancellation of masses may be required and/or provision of a Liturgy of the Word with distribution of Holy Communion."

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Chloe the Blue Heeler looking for her forever home

Chloe the Blue Heeler is looking for a new home. With a bubbly personality and a tail that never stops wagging, Chloe is hoping to bring some joy into the lives of a Goulburn Valley family. Chloe is a 13-month-old Blue Heeler with blue and white...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

Euroa-born Stan Artridge leaves behind farming dynasty

Ruffy’s Stan Artridge never set out to create a farming dynasty, but his family strongly believes this is exactly what he achieved.

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

Shepparton Library exhibition tells the stories of refugees and asylum seekers

An upcoming exhibition at Shepparton Library, They Cannot Take the Sky: Stories from Detention, tells the stories of refugees and asylum seekers in Australia. The exhibition is made up of dozens of short videos and audio stories of people telling...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire