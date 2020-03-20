Vic man accused of raping teen sex workers

National
Vic man accused of raping teen sex workersBy AAP Newswire
A man charged with raping two teenage sex workers in Melbourne more than 30 years ago has been granted bail.
Theodoros Tsalkos, 58, is charged with raping and falsely imprisoning the teenage girls after picking them up at St Kilda in the middle of the night in May 1987.
He allegedly pretended be a police officer before telling the girls, aged 15 and 16, he worked at a brothel and threatened to kill them.
Tsalkos appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court hours after being charged on Friday with four counts of rape, four of aggravated rape, and two each of false imprisonment and aggravated indecent assault.
One of his alleged victims died in 2018, police told the court.
They were concerned Tsalkos would interfere with witnesses in the case.
His lawyer, Bridget Coath, said the man would be challenging the DNA evidence on which he was charged.
Ms Coath also cited likely delays in Tsalkos' case because of coronavirus, after Victoria's courts slashed in-person appearances, pushed back hearings and suspended new jury trials.