National

Vic man accused of raping teen sex workers

By AAP Newswire

Sign outside Melbourne Magistrates Court (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man charged with raping two teenage sex workers in Melbourne more than 30 years ago has been granted bail.

Theodoros Tsalkos, 58, is charged with raping and falsely imprisoning the teenage girls after picking them up at St Kilda in the middle of the night in May 1987.

He allegedly pretended be a police officer before telling the girls, aged 15 and 16, he worked at a brothel and threatened to kill them.

Tsalkos appeared in Melbourne Magistrates Court hours after being charged on Friday with four counts of rape, four of aggravated rape, and two each of false imprisonment and aggravated indecent assault.

One of his alleged victims died in 2018, police told the court.

They were concerned Tsalkos would interfere with witnesses in the case.

His lawyer, Bridget Coath, said the man would be challenging the DNA evidence on which he was charged.

Ms Coath also cited likely delays in Tsalkos' case because of coronavirus, after Victoria's courts slashed in-person appearances, pushed back hearings and suspended new jury trials.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Chloe the Blue Heeler looking for her forever home

Chloe the Blue Heeler is looking for a new home. With a bubbly personality and a tail that never stops wagging, Chloe is hoping to bring some joy into the lives of a Goulburn Valley family. Chloe is a 13-month-old Blue Heeler with blue and white...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

Euroa-born Stan Artridge leaves behind farming dynasty

Ruffy’s Stan Artridge never set out to create a farming dynasty, but his family strongly believes this is exactly what he achieved.

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

Shepparton Library exhibition tells the stories of refugees and asylum seekers

An upcoming exhibition at Shepparton Library, They Cannot Take the Sky: Stories from Detention, tells the stories of refugees and asylum seekers in Australia. The exhibition is made up of dozens of short videos and audio stories of people telling...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire