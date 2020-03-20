National

Virus delays federal budget until October

By AAP Newswire

PM Scott Morrison (R) and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg. - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison has postponed the federal budget until October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The government was due to deliver the budget in mid-May but has pushed it back as Australia responds to the spreading disease.

The states and territories have agreed to push back their own budgets after a meeting of the national cabinet on Friday.

"It was agreed today that putting budgets together at this time, with the great uncertainty that exists, is not something that any commonwealth or state government should be doing," the prime minister said in Canberra.

"As a result, we have already decided that we will not be now handing down a budget until the first Tuesday in October.

"States and territories will be working to similar timetables."

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the virus was creating too much uncertainty to craft a budget.

"Forecasting for budgets is difficult at the best of times, let alone when we're in the midst of a global pandemic," Mr Frydenberg told reporters.

"It's important that we are able to deliver a budget at a time where there is more certainty about the economic environment."

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Chloe the Blue Heeler looking for her forever home

Chloe the Blue Heeler is looking for a new home. With a bubbly personality and a tail that never stops wagging, Chloe is hoping to bring some joy into the lives of a Goulburn Valley family. Chloe is a 13-month-old Blue Heeler with blue and white...

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

Euroa-born Stan Artridge leaves behind farming dynasty

Ruffy’s Stan Artridge never set out to create a farming dynasty, but his family strongly believes this is exactly what he achieved.

Liz Mellino
Lifestyle

Shepparton Library exhibition tells the stories of refugees and asylum seekers

An upcoming exhibition at Shepparton Library, They Cannot Take the Sky: Stories from Detention, tells the stories of refugees and asylum seekers in Australia. The exhibition is made up of dozens of short videos and audio stories of people telling...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire