National

Positive virus tests on Aust-NZ cruise

By AAP Newswire

Ruby Princess cruise ship - AAP

Three people on a cruise ship that visited New Zealand before returning to Sydney have come down with coronavirus, prompting pleas for all 3800 people on board to go into self-isolation for a fortnight.

An additional passenger is also very unwell in Tasmania and likely to have the virus.

The Princess Cruises-operated Ruby Princess ship returned to Sydney on Thursday with 1100 crew and 2700 passengers on board.

Doctors tested 13 unwell patients for COVID-19, with three found to have the virus. One person who tested positive was a crew member.

"Two of the three positive results were people who were passengers on board the ship," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters on Friday.

"One of those passengers was not at all well, and was taken off the ship and has been taken to a hospital here in Sydney, and is being cared for. That particular passenger, now patient, is not particularly well."

Mr Hazzard said another passenger had since travelled to Tasmania and was now being cared for in that state's healthcare system.

He said it was possible that other people on board now had COVID-19 and all people on board now needed to self-isolate for 14 days.

