Federal parliament to tackle virus impact

WHAT'S ON THE AGENDA FOR FEDERAL PARLIAMENT?

PROGRAM

* There will be three items of business: coronavirus-related legislation, other time-sensitive bills, and question time.

* The first order of business at 10am on Monday will be rearranging the program, followed by a brief adjournment to allow the Labor caucus to meet and discuss the bills. The coalition party room won't meet on Monday.

* The Senate and House of Representatives were originally scheduled to meet from Monday to Thursday.

* But if the legislation is passed by the Senate unamended and does not require further consideration by the House, then the House and Senate will be adjourned as early as Monday evening.

* The next scheduled sitting is Budget Day in May.

LEGISLATION

* Bills will roll out a massive economic stimulus package, and a "safety net" for the worst-impacted Australians, to stem the damage from a likely recession due to COVID-19.

* All other bills have been put on hold until further notice.

FEWER MEMBERS AND SENATORS

* In the House there will be 30 pairs, meaning up to 91 MPs will be present.

* All crossbench MPs are able to attend if they wish.

* If a parliamentarian is sick or self-isolating or consideration needs to be given to the welfare of their communities, pairs will be made.

* Government and opposition whips will minimise the number of members and senators from remote areas or who have the longest travel requirements.

* In the upper house there will be up to 54 senators from both major parties and the crossbench.

HOW IT WORKS

* During question time at 2pm, only the required ministers, members and senators attend the chambers to reduce the number of members and senators in each chamber.

* Some variations will be made to procedure to enable members and senators to observe "social distancing" (for example, ordinarily they must be in their own seat to speak, but the rules will be bent to allow speaking from another seat).

* Members and senators can only bring a limited number of staff.

* The public gallery will be closed and visitors to Parliament House limited.