National

Support for bushfire-affected KI farmers

By AAP Newswire

Damage done by bushfires on Kangaroo Island. - AAP

1 of 1

Additional random checks at ferry terminals and expanded public education will help protect Kangaroo Island from pests and diseases in the wake of the devastating bushfires.

A $7.5 million joint state and federal government assistance package has been announced to enhance biosecurity measures and assist with freight costs as animal feed, livestock and donated fencing are shipped to the island.

Regional Development Minister Tim Whetstone said since the fires, the state government worked with Livestock SA to quickly and efficiently get fodder to the island.

"In recognition that recovery and rebuild activities can increase the risk of introducing new biosecurity threats to the region, increased random checks at ferry terminals and expanded public education can be expected," Mr Whetstone said.

"Weed seeds in fodder and on machinery, potential spread of livestock diseases and potential exposure to honeybee pests and diseases, are some of the worries we want to alleviate for fire-affected farmers."

The assistance package is in addition to the recently announced $10,000 small business grants for Kangaroo Island.

More than 200,000 hectares of the island were burnt by the fire in December and January with hundreds of buildings and kilometres of fencing destroyed and thousands of sheep and cattle killed.

Latest articles

National

Lawsuit over $3.3m Lotto prize nears end

A Sydney pensioner who’s suing over an unclaimed $3.3 million Lotto prize has told a judge he didn’t retrieve a ticket from a bin because he was on parole.

AAP Newswire
National

Positive virus tests on Aust-NZ cruise

Three people on the Ruby Princess cruise which returned to Sydney from NZ have tested positive to coronavirus, with at least one additional case probable.

AAP Newswire
National

Newstart renamed, JobSeeker payment begins

Newstart recipients have been automatically transferred to a rebadged JobSeeker payment, which will eventually replace seven types of welfare.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire