Flu shot urged amid coronavirus crisis

By AAP Newswire

A man is seen receiving a flu immunisation shot.

Health experts are urging Australians to get their flu shot this year to stop burdening hospitals likely to be strained with coronavirus patients.

One of the nation's largest suppliers of flu vaccine formula is assuring people it has plenty of stock for everyone.

But Seqirus senior medical director Jonathan Anderson warned the flu shot was not a cure for coronavirus.

"We want to try and keep people as healthy as possible to avoid them being at risk of other other complications," Dr Anderson told AAP on Friday.

"That could mean that the health system would have to manage people sick with flu at the same time as coronavirus.

"We would also want to make sure that we don't get confusion when people get the flu, that people might think that they've got coronavirus."

Medicos have been telling people to get their flu shots this season, with the nation's deputy chief medical officer saying Australia over-ordered vaccines this year.

"We have ample supplies for vulnerable people in particular," Professor Paul Kelly told reporters earlier in the week.

Dr Anderson said there was a separate formula for people over- and under-65, with plenty to go around as the company worked to distribute vaccines as soon as possible.

"There's no need to prioritise," Dr Anderson said.

He said even if Australians had received a flu shot last year, they would need to get another ahead of this flu season.

"The nature of the flu is that it changes each year, and so the strains that we put into the flu vaccine need to change each year," Dr Anderson said.

"It's always important for people, particularly older people, to get the flu shot, but it's particularly important this year."

