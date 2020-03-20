Pair behind bars over Qld double murder

Two men accused of a Gold Coast double murder will remain behind bars as detectives seek to extradite a third suspect from NSW.

Lone Wolf outlaw gang members Nathan Miller, 34, and Brodie Singh, 42, allegedly shot ex-Comanchero bikie Shane Ross, 36, and Cameron Martin, 47, at Tallebudgera in October last year.

Both accused were remanded in custody during a brief appearance in Southport Magistrates Court on Friday, while an arrest warrant was issued for a 31-year-old man in custody in NSW.

Mr Ross and Mr Martin were last seen on Friday, October 18 at the Pimpama Tavern before attending a pre-arranged meeting at a Tallebudgera park near the Gold Coast Highway.

Residents heard several shots fired around 9.30pm.

Mr Martin was allegedly shot in the chest and wounded but managed to drive 1.5km before crashing into a tree off Tallebudgera Creek Road.

An autopsy later confirmed a gunshot wound as the cause of death.

Mr Ross was reported missing by his family before friends found his body hidden in bushland at the Tallebudgera park and called the police - three days after he allegedly was shot and killed.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said it was a complex and challenging investigation.

"It will be alleged the murders were premeditated involving significant planning by the alleged offenders who are senior members of the Lone Wolf OMCG," Det Supt Smith said.

"These were vicious and premeditated crimes we will allege were carried out by an organised crime gang."

Miller and Singh could not apply for bail and were both remanded for mention on June 18.