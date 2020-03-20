National

Pair behind bars over Qld double murder

By AAP Newswire

Southport Court coat of arms (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Two men accused of a Gold Coast double murder will remain behind bars as detectives seek to extradite a third suspect from NSW.

Lone Wolf outlaw gang members Nathan Miller, 34, and Brodie Singh, 42, allegedly shot ex-Comanchero bikie Shane Ross, 36, and Cameron Martin, 47, at Tallebudgera in October last year.

Both accused were remanded in custody during a brief appearance in Southport Magistrates Court on Friday, while an arrest warrant was issued for a 31-year-old man in custody in NSW.

Mr Ross and Mr Martin were last seen on Friday, October 18 at the Pimpama Tavern before attending a pre-arranged meeting at a Tallebudgera park near the Gold Coast Highway.

Residents heard several shots fired around 9.30pm.

Mr Martin was allegedly shot in the chest and wounded but managed to drive 1.5km before crashing into a tree off Tallebudgera Creek Road.

An autopsy later confirmed a gunshot wound as the cause of death.

Mr Ross was reported missing by his family before friends found his body hidden in bushland at the Tallebudgera park and called the police - three days after he allegedly was shot and killed.

Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith said it was a complex and challenging investigation.

"It will be alleged the murders were premeditated involving significant planning by the alleged offenders who are senior members of the Lone Wolf OMCG," Det Supt Smith said.

"These were vicious and premeditated crimes we will allege were carried out by an organised crime gang."

Miller and Singh could not apply for bail and were both remanded for mention on June 18.

Latest articles

Sport

CTA grand finals to play on Saturday

RICH River 1 is one victory away from history. The team enters Saturday’s grand final looking to add their name to the premiership shield for the fifth year in a row. Only their closest competition this season - Echuca Lawn 2 - stands in their way...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Grand final cancellations earn mixed reviews

THERE will be no winners in this year’s CVBD pennant competition. Earlier this week, the competition’s board declared mid-week and weekend grand finals would not go ahead on Friday and Saturday due to the coronavirus lockdown. This means no premiers...

Brayden May
Sport

Bunnaloo students set for state championships

FOUR Bunnaloo Primary School students have earned a place at the NSW State Swimming Championships.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire