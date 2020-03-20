National

Wheelchair-bound Vic predator sent to jail

By AAP Newswire

County Court exterior (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A wheelchair-bound sexual predator who enticed girls to send him explicit images of themselves because he was "lonely" has been jailed for up to four years.

Garry Mackay, 29, exchanged explicit messages and pictures with victims as young as 10 using Facebook, Google Hangouts and a teenage dating site.

Mackay, from regional Victoria, told one girl "if you tell anyone I will either go to jail for life or get murdered".

He was handed four years' jail in the County Court of Victoria on Friday, and must serve two before being eligible for release on parole.

Mackay was already a registered sex offender for previous crimes against children when he used his real name to have 19 girls, all but one of them overseas, send him naked photos in 2018.

He also went by the username "BigDaddy18" and lied about his age. Police found more than 200 explicit images on his mobile phone.

Judge Paul Lacava said Mackay was bound to be caught.

"I think you offended because you were and are a very lonely young man. Sadly, that explains your offending but does not excuse it," the judge said.

Mackay was born with spina bifida and has spent his life in a wheelchair. He had a traumatic upbringing after being abandoned by his family and lived an isolated existence, Judge Lacava said.

His prospects for rehabilitation were "bleak", but the judge took Mackay's disability, childhood, significant mental health problems and guilty pleas into consideration.

He admitted to 32 crimes last year including transmitting and possessing child pornography, grooming a child under the age of 16 and outside of Australia, and failing to comply with his reporting obligations as a registered sex offender.

Latest articles

Sport

CTA grand finals to play on Saturday

RICH River 1 is one victory away from history. The team enters Saturday’s grand final looking to add their name to the premiership shield for the fifth year in a row. Only their closest competition this season - Echuca Lawn 2 - stands in their way...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Grand final cancellations earn mixed reviews

THERE will be no winners in this year’s CVBD pennant competition. Earlier this week, the competition’s board declared mid-week and weekend grand finals would not go ahead on Friday and Saturday due to the coronavirus lockdown. This means no premiers...

Brayden May
Sport

Bunnaloo students set for state championships

FOUR Bunnaloo Primary School students have earned a place at the NSW State Swimming Championships.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire