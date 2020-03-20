National

Vic courts go electronic amid coronavirus

By AAP Newswire

The Supreme Court of Victoria, Melbourne - AAP

1 of 1

Victoria's court system will be hit by further delays and appearances will become electronic as the bid to reduce the coronavirus risk escalates.

All courts in both civil and criminal matters and the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal are rapidly moving towards appearances being managed through the electronic and digital environment.

"Not all courts have the technical capability yet, but considerable work is underway to build that as soon as possible," Supreme Court Chief Justice and Courts Council chair Anne Ferguson said in a statement.

"Pilots will start immediately across the courts to test the technology.

"The situation is fluid and moving fast and while we cannot predict what may happen with COVID-19 in the immediate future we will continue to move to a more agile and flexible environment."

There'll also be significant delays for contested committal hearings, which determine whether a person should face trial on criminal matters, listed in the Magistrates Court.

From Monday March 23 and for the seven weeks after, committals already listed will be adjourned.

Latest articles

Sport

CTA grand finals to play on Saturday

RICH River 1 is one victory away from history. The team enters Saturday’s grand final looking to add their name to the premiership shield for the fifth year in a row. Only their closest competition this season - Echuca Lawn 2 - stands in their way...

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Grand final cancellations earn mixed reviews

THERE will be no winners in this year’s CVBD pennant competition. Earlier this week, the competition’s board declared mid-week and weekend grand finals would not go ahead on Friday and Saturday due to the coronavirus lockdown. This means no premiers...

Brayden May
Sport

Bunnaloo students set for state championships

FOUR Bunnaloo Primary School students have earned a place at the NSW State Swimming Championships.

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire