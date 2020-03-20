National

Dunny roll wiped out in regional Victoria

By AAP Newswire

Drought, bushfires, coronavirus and now toilet paper thefts have hit East Gippsland.

Thieves have stolen rolls of toilet paper and hand soap from about 100 public toilets in the Victorian country region, amid panic over the spread of COVID-19.

Some dispensers have been damaged as well in the toilet paper heist.

East Gippsland Council Shire Mayor John White told AAP on Friday it was disappointing people would stoop to stealing loo roll and soap.

"It's just so ridiculous and sad that people react like this. People are pinching the toilet paper and the handwash too," he said.

"It is very disappointing. But you can't have surveillance at every toilet."

Council is none the wiser as to who is on the move for the dunny paper, but Cr White doubts only one person is doing the rounds.

For a community hit by drought, then the summer's bushfires and now the coronavirus, dunny roll and soap thefts come as another unwelcome blow.

