National

Spot checks in Tas virus border control

By AAP Newswire

COAG MEETING SYDNEY - AAP

1 of 1

Spot checks will be carried out in Tasmania to ensure people are following strict coronavirus border control measures.

From midnight on Friday, all people entering the island state bar "essential" travellers will have to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

"We will be doing some spot audits," Premier Peter Gutwein said on Friday, adding those in quarantine will be provided daily updates from the state government about their obligations.

Health and emergency workers, senior government officials and transport staff are considered "essential" travellers and among those exempt from mandatory quarantine.

The move, announced on Thursday, has been backed by state Labor, the Greens and the state's peak tourism and business bodies.

"These restrictions, and I make no apologies for them, they will be difficult for some people but we need to ensure that we keep Tasmanians safe," Mr Gutwein said.

Ten virus cases have been recorded in Tasmania, but none through local transmission.

The most recent were two men and a woman who tested positive on Wednesday after travelling overseas.

About 800 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the state.

Latest articles

National

Dunny roll wiped out in regional Victoria

A fire-ravaged Victorian regional community has been wiped clean of toilet paper and hand soap from its public dunnies.

AAP Newswire
National

Spot checks in Tas virus border control

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein says authorities will be undertaking spot checks to ensure strict coronavirus quarantine measures are being followed.

AAP Newswire
National

Charities fear collapse over coronavirus

Australia’s charities have asked the federal government for an urgent support package as they fear “systemic collapse” because of the coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Cruise liners pause services due to virus

Cruise liners have suspended operations in Australia for at least one month in a bid to limit the spread of COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Events on hold as NSW virus cases hit 112

Another 20 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in NSW in the past 24 hours, taking the state’s number of cases to 112, as various events were cancelled.

AAP Newswire
National

WA police pay rise ‘cheap political stunt’

The West Australian Police Union says an immediate $1000 pay rise is nothing but a “cheap political stunt” by the state government during an ongoing dispute.

AAP Newswire