New rules for SA parliamentary sittings

By AAP Newswire

Special arrangements will be put in place for South Australia's parliamentary sittings to allow legislation related to the coronavirus to be passed.

Parliament will resume next week on a modified program after discussions between the government, the opposition and crossbench MPs.

Pairs have been organised to allow MPs to be absent from the house to ensure correct social distancing.

Standing orders will also be suspended to allow MPs to sit anywhere in the chamber.

"The state government has reached an agreement with the opposition and crossbench to ensure state parliament can continue to operate effectively," Leader of Government Business Stephan Knoll said.

"Our priorities will be fast-tracking important legislative and regulatory bills and amendments to address the impacts of the coronavirus."

The government's measures are designed to safeguard the state's economy, businesses and jobs against the impacts of the virus.

The parliamentary arrangements will be re-evaluated for the sitting week beginning April 7.

